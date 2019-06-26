Over 1 lakh names included in additional exclusion list of Assam NRC draft

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The names of over one lakh people have been dropped from the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The complete draft NRC, published on July 30 last year, did not contain the names of over 40 lakh people. An estimated around 3.29 crore people had applied for inclusion of their names in NRC.



“As per provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, an additional draft exclusion list consisting of 1,02,462 persons has been published today,” NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said.



According to him, the persons, whose names appear in the additional draft exclusions list, are those whose names were included in the complete draft NRC but have been subsequently found ineligible due to various reasons.



The persons whose names have been omitted are those who were found to be declared foreigners, doubtful voters, persons with cases pending in the Foreigners’ Tribunals, their descendants, as applicable, discovered after publication of draft NRC etc.

There are also people who were found to be ineligible while appearing as witness in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections and those who were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration (LRCRs) under provisions of Clause 4(3), after publication of the complete draft NRC.

ALSO READ | Illiterate Bengalis in Assam targeted in the name of NRC, alleges student organisation

“The additional draft exclusion list will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of claims and objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019,” Hajela said.



He said persons excluded would be informed individually through letters of information (LOI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason of exclusion. Such persons will have the opportunity to file their claims which will be disposed of through a hearing by a disposing officer.



“The submission of a claim and its disposal by the disposing officer through a hearing will happen together. LOI will mention the details of the venue of claim submission-cum-hearing. The hearings will start from 5th July 2019 onwards. The date of hearings will also be available online in the NRC website www.nrcassam.nic.in from 29th June 2019 onwards. All such claims will be disposed of thereafter and results of such persons will be declared in the final NRC,” he added.