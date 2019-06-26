Rahul rejects party MP's demand to remain as party chief

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday rejected request of Congress MPs to continue as party chief and reiterated that he had made up his mind and that the party needs to find a new chief.

During a meeting of the party MPs called by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, many MPs asked Rahul to continue as party chief.

According to party sources, he was straightforward and told them that he wasn’t going to reconsider his decision. “Many MPs asked him to lead the party and said he alone should not take the onus of the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. But he said it clear that his decision was final,” said a Congress MP.

Rahul has been addressing urgent party affairs till the Congress takes a call on his stand. He is scheduled to meet leaders of three poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana on June 27-28. He is also likely to meet Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.

Rahul had offered to quit during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25 after the party’s rout in the elections. It was rejected by the CWC and since then there has been efforts to convince him to lead the party while Rahul has refused to budge. The party managed to win only 52 seats and did not open account in 17 states. Rahul even failed to retain his Amethi constituency.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress members gathered outside the party chief’s residence to request him to continue to lead the Congress. Holding party flags and posters that said ‘Nation Need you Rahul Gandhi’, the members sat outside his house. Many state units have also sent their representations in his support.