Home Nation

Rahul rejects party MP's demand to remain as party chief

During a meeting of the party MPs called by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, many MPs asked Rahul to continue as party chief. 

Published: 26th June 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday rejected request of Congress  MPs to continue as party chief and reiterated that he had made up his mind and that the party needs to find a new chief. 

During a meeting of the party MPs called by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, many MPs asked Rahul to continue as party chief. 

According to party sources, he was straightforward and told them that he wasn’t going to reconsider his decision. “Many MPs asked him to lead the party and said he alone should not take the onus of the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. But he said it clear that his decision was final,” said a Congress MP.  

Rahul has been addressing urgent party affairs till the Congress takes a call on his stand. He is scheduled to meet leaders of three poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana on June 27-28. He is also likely to meet Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.       

Rahul had offered to quit during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25 after the party’s rout in the elections. It was rejected by the CWC and since then there has been efforts to convince him to lead the party while Rahul has refused to budge. The party managed to win only 52 seats and did not open account in 17 states. Rahul even failed to retain his Amethi constituency.  

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress members gathered outside the party chief’s residence to request him to continue to lead the Congress. Holding party flags and posters that said ‘Nation Need you Rahul Gandhi’, the members sat outside his house. Many state units have also sent their representations in his support. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress chief Shashi Tharoor Manish Tewari
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp