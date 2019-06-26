Home Nation

Raipur diary: Kenyan delegation on study tour in Chhattisgarh

A delegation from Kenya visited Chhattisgarh to study the mining industry and other related policies and regulations as well as the newly developed IT-based mineral administration and operations.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Kenyan delegation on study tour

A delegation from Kenya visited Chhattisgarh to study the mining industry and other related policies and regulations as well as the newly developed IT-based mineral administration and operations. Secretary, Mineral Resources, Anbalgan P apprised the visiting delegates about the presence of various minerals and the scope of its export. The visitors were explained on how the issues and challenges faced during the earlier manual process have been conveniently transformed through digital innovations into transparent, trouble-free, effective and credible system.

‘Bhet-Mulakat’ to replace ‘Jandarshan’

The new Congress government will tow the same line of former chief minister Raman Singh in addressing the issues, grievances and demands of the common people. The only change is the name of the programme. Instead of BJP CM’s ‘Jandarshan’ (weekly public interaction), Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s sessions will be known as ‘Bhet-Mulakat’ (to meet and interact) programme. It will be held every Wednesday at the CM House in civil lines from July 3. In 2017, Chhattisgarh under Raman Raj topped among the 29 states in the country with 81.66 per cent of public grievances resolved. It remains to be seen how the new government delivers.

Glimpses of tribal culture

Visitors don’t need to go off the beaten track in north Sarguja range or south Bastar zone to understand the best of its diverse tribal and cultural heritage. Just drop in at open air museum - ‘Purkhauti Muktangan’ at Naya Raipur, spread in 200 acre, to get the glimpse of rich cultural history of Chhattisgarh. A reflection of tribal culture, Purkhauti Muktangan also narrates about the habitation, artifact, folk dances, and food habits of the tribals. About 32 per cent of the population is tribal in the state.

EWS quota: 120 more seats in MBBS 

With the quota for medical aspirants from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) set to be implemented from this year, Chhattisgarh will be getting an additional 120 MBBS seats. The medical institutions have been directed to increase 10 per cent MBBS seats without affecting the other categories. Earlier, the Medical Council of India had issued a circular to the medical colleges to furnish information regarding the status of EWS quota.

