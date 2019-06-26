Home Nation

Three urban infrastructure schemes complete four years; will meet target, says Hardeep Puri

Under the Awas Yojana, 26 lakh houses have been completed while the government has set the target of completing one crore houses by 2022.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri arrives to address a press conference at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi June 25 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some of the government’s flagship schemes for infrastructure development in urban areas have picked up pace as they completed four years, with the Ministry of Urban Affairs on Tuesday claiming that the schemes would be completed as per the targets. 

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his thought on the urban transformation schemes saying, “Four years ago, today we started important initiatives PM Awas Yojana (U), AMRUT, Smart Cities with the aim of #TransformingUrbanLandscape in India.

These initiatives have not only helped usher in a new paradigm of urban development but have also transformed crores of lives.”

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the three flagship urban missions, urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri expressed confidence that all these projects will be completed before the scheduled time. The PM Awas Yojana (Urban), he hoped, would achieve its target by the end of 2020. 

Comparing the works done under the NDA government with those under the UPA government, he said, “As compared to overall investment of Rs 1.57 lakh crore during 2004-14, the investment in urban rejuvenation during 2014-19 is Rs 10.31 lakh crore which translates into 554% increase.”

Under the Awas Yojana, 26 lakh houses have been completed while the government has set the target of completing one crore houses by 2022. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), plans worth Rs 77,640 crore have been approved.

Though less than 10 per cent of the work under the Smart City Mission has been completed so far, officials claimed the mission had seen a turnaround and the number of projects completed had seen a quantum jump of 182% over one year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardeep Puri PM Awas Yojana AMRUT Smart City Project
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp