Home Nation

Urdu daily editor held in TADA case in J&K, gets bail later

Ghulam Jeelani Qadri was arrested by the police outside his home at Balgarden area in uptown Srinagar on late Monday night in a case registered against him and seven others in 1990.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The editor-cum-owner of a local Urdu daily was arrested in a midnight raid in connection with a nearly three-decade-old case in Srinagar Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, the editor and owner of local Urdu daily Afaaq, was later released on bail.

The 62-year-old was arrested by the police outside his home at Balgarden area in uptown Srinagar on late Monday night in a case registered against him and seven others in 1990 under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act. 

The police had registered an FIR against Jeelani and seven others journalists, three of whom are no more, for circulation of a militant statement by a news agency which had appeared in some newspapers.

On Tuesday, Jeelani’s family approached the court of chief judicial magistrate to secure a bail for his release.

The court ordered his release and asked him to deposit a bond of Rs 20,000.

Various media organisations including Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Journalists Association,  Kashmir Union of Working Journalists and Kashmir National TV Journalists Association condemned the arrest of the senior journalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Jeelani Qadri Afaaq TADA
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp