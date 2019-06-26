Urdu daily editor held in TADA case in J&K, gets bail later

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The editor-cum-owner of a local Urdu daily was arrested in a midnight raid in connection with a nearly three-decade-old case in Srinagar Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, the editor and owner of local Urdu daily Afaaq, was later released on bail.

The 62-year-old was arrested by the police outside his home at Balgarden area in uptown Srinagar on late Monday night in a case registered against him and seven others in 1990 under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act.

The police had registered an FIR against Jeelani and seven others journalists, three of whom are no more, for circulation of a militant statement by a news agency which had appeared in some newspapers.

On Tuesday, Jeelani’s family approached the court of chief judicial magistrate to secure a bail for his release.

The court ordered his release and asked him to deposit a bond of Rs 20,000.

Various media organisations including Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Working Journalists Association, Kashmir Journalists Association, Kashmir Union of Working Journalists and Kashmir National TV Journalists Association condemned the arrest of the senior journalist.