Uttarakhand minister Arvind Pandey's son killed in UP road accident

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

BAREILLY: Two persons including Ankur Pandey, the son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Arvind Pandey, died in a major road accident when the car he was driving collided head-on with a maize-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway -24 in Bareilly on early Tuesday morning.

Ankur, 24, accompanied by his two friends-- Munna Giri (26) and Gyanendra (25) – was going to Gorakhpur from Udham Singh Nagar to attend a wedding. In the accident, Munna Giri also died and Gyanendra, who received grievous injuries, is battling for life in the Medicity hospital in Bareilly. The mishap took place in Faridpur area of Bareilly district.

As per the police sources, both the vehicles were at high speed. The impact of the collision led to Ankur's car getting badly mangled. However, the truck driver fled the spot leaving the truck behind.

Ankur’s car was being followed by another four-wheeler carrying his family members. After the collision, the other car slipped into a gorge. However, the occupants of the second car were safe and escaped with minor injuries. The passengers of the second car informed the dial 100 cops who rushed Ankur and his friends to a private hospital in Bareilly. While Ankur and Munna succumbed to injuries, Gyanendra Yadav, 25, who was sitting on the backseat of the car, has slipped into a coma.

The body of the deceased Ankur, the youngest son of Arvind Pandey and a bachelor, was sent to his native place Goolarbhojpur under Gadarpur police station area in Udham Singh Nagar. CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed their condolences.