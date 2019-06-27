30 die in Bihar, several injured in last 24 hours due to lightning strikes

PATNA: At least 30 people were killed and over a dozen others injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said here on Thursday.
The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts, the state disaster management department official said.
"The state government has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' kin," the official added.
According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.
