AES disaster: RLSP Chief Upendra Khushwaha demands Nitish Kumar's resignantion

The Former Union Minister will hold a protest in Muzaffarpur on June 29 demanding the resignation of the Bihar Chief Minister.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

BIHAR: Former Union Minister Upendra Khushwaha will hold a protest in Muzaffarpur on June 29 demanding the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I request Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to take the moral responsibility for the death of innocent children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the State and should resign immediately. It's not the matter of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or Janata Dal (United) but he has been ruling for 15 years and in this period many health ministers changed. This time Nitish Kumar is only answerable", Khushwaha said.

"The Prime Minister said it late but now even he has expressed his grief, Nitish Kumar should listen to him and resign from the post", he added

Speaking on Health Minister Mangal Panday's resignation Khushwaha said, " If somebody has to take the responsibility, it should be no one but Nitish Kumar himself."

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while 21 deaths have been reported from Kejriwal Hospital.

