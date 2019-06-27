Home Nation

Bill on reservation for teachers and medical quota introduced in Lok Sabha

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated by the government earlier.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers, School, Education

Representaional image (File Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Bills including the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’Cadre) Bill, 2019 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

The first Bill will ensure transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country. The second one seeks to allow filling up of more than 7,000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in accordance with a new quota system in institutions of higher education.

The Lok Sabha also took up some other Bills for discussion including the Aadhaar Bill on Thursday. The House discussed and passed the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill on Thursday. The Bill seeks to amend the Act to reconstitute the Central Council within two years from the date of its supersession. 

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, sought to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance.

As per the Bill, during the next two years, the Board of Governors (BoG) will exercise powers and functions of MCI as assigned under the IMC Act, 1956. The number of members in the BoG will be increased from existing 7 to 12.

Many important Bills will come up for discussion on Friday and Monday. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy urged the Centre to clear a resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly to change the state’s name to Bengal to restore the identity of the Bengalis. He raised the matter during Zero Hour.

TAGS
Lok Sabha reservation reservation for teachers Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre reservation system
