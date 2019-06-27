Home Nation

Cardiac arrest killed Jharkhand lynching victim, not injury: Civil Surgeon

Bleeding and seriously injured Ansari, who had been charged by the mob with vehicle lifting and was put in judicial custody, succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Published: 27th June 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Stress-induced cardiac arrest was what killed Tabrez Ansari, 24, the victim of mob lynching in Saraiklela on June 22, according to the investigation team set up by the district administration to inquire into the incident.

The investigation team formed by the Deputy Commissioner also comprised of the SDO, DSP (Head Quarter) and the Civil Surgeon, which submitted its report on Tuesday evening.

Though the SIT is yet to reveal the details of the initial probe, Civil Surgeon Dr AN Ray said, “Stress-induced cardiac arrest could have led to the sudden death of Ansari since no internal injury was found during his post mortem examination”.

Bleeding and seriously injured Ansari, who had been charged by the mob with vehicle lifting and was put in judicial custody, succumbed to his injuries a day later. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the country.

“Barring some cut marks on his head, hands and legs, no deep injury was found on the body of Tabrez Ansari which might have led to his death.  In the video footage obtained from the jail, he was seen walking around and talking to other jailed persons”, police said.

However, Dr Ray in his report to the sub-divisional magistrate said the detailed forensic report, which would be available in two weeks time, would help pinpoint the actual reason.

He said, “On June 22, after completing his ablutions, Ansari demanded drinking water. He drank it and then complained of dizziness and fainted. He was immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital where he was put on oxygen but could not be saved,” said the Civil Surgeon.

Seraikela SP Kartik S said 11 persons have been arrested so far while the hunt is still on to nab others involved in the incident on the basis of the video of the incident which went viral.

Meanwhile, a day-long dharna was staged at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi by several organizations, in which leaders of Congress, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Left parties demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

According to data available with some social groups, a total of 18 incidents of lynching have taken place so far in Jharkhand since March 2016.

