Home Nation

Haryana Congress spokesman Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Ashok Tanwar, Haryana Congress President condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Vikas Chaudhary, spokesman of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), was shot dead outside a gym in Faridabad on Thursday. 

The incident occurred in Sector 9 when the 42-year old Congress leader came out of the gym around 9.15 am and was about to sit in his SUV. As at least two men came and started firing at him indiscriminately. One person fired at him through the windshield of the vehicle and one from the driver’s side. They fired more than a dozen bullets at Chaudhary from close range. Then these unidentified armed youth, who had arrived in a Maruti Suzuki SX4 car, fled away in the vehicle, which was parked nearby. 

Chaudhary was immediately taken to a hospital in Sector 8, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem. Chaudhary was considered close to Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the area and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. 

It is not clear from the CCTV footage if the accused followed Vikas to the gym or waited for him outside.  But it shows that two men were dropped outside the gym in a car when Vikas parked his SUV before going to the gym, said sources. 

Chaudhary had joined the Congress in 2015. He was earlier in the Indian National Lok Dal. Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said that there was no fear of law in the state. “We want proper investigation of this incident and the perpetrators of this crime should be brought to justice at the earliest,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikash Chaudhary Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Haryana Congress leader murder Faridabad police Faridabad murder
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp