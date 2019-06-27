Home Nation

Home Minister Amit Shah asks troops to be on high alert to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra

Shah chaired a high-level meeting of civil and security officials at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, amid tight security.

Published: 27th June 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security arrangements for the Amaranth Yatra, in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the city Wednesday on his maiden two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed security for Amarnath Yatra and directed the security officials to be fully alert and take all preventive measure to ensure smooth and violence-free pilgrimage.

Shah chaired a high-level meeting of civil and security officials at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, amid tight security. The venue was rendered out of bounds for the civilians. No vehicular movement was allowed on the Boulevard road, which leads to the SKICC.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, his security advisor K Vijay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Northern Army commander  Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGP Dilbagh Singh and divisional commissioners from Kashmir and Jammu were present at the meeting.
The Northern Command chief, DGP and other security officials apprised the home minister about the prevailing situation and measures taken to ensure smooth conduct of yatra and foil terror attacks.

Shah also reviewed the developmental projects and called for fast-track investigation in cases of corruption against the influential people.

Northern command chief takes stock

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed the security apparatus for the smooth conduct of the 45-day pilgrimage. Singh was briefed by army commanders about the deployment and measures taken to ensure safe, secure and efficient conduct of the yatra.

