Home Nation

Ink thrown on Lenin's statue in Bengal

Local left workers accused "anti-communist forces" for the vandalism and said Lenin's ideals cannot be suppressed like this while the local Trinamool Congress leadership has put the blame on BJP.

Published: 27th June 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: Red ink was thrown at a statue of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident of vandalism that took place in Bardhaman's Katwa came to light on Wednesday morning.

"A full-size stone statue of Lenin at Katwa's Lenin Sarani crossing, was allegedly smeared with red ink by unidentified miscreants. Attempts were also made to vandalise the statue. No one has been arrested in the incident," an officer from Katwa police station said.

"It is possible that the statue was attacked on Tuesday night. We have cordoned the area and posted guards so that no such incidents recurs," he said.

Local left workers accused "anti-communist forces" for the vandalism and said Lenin's ideals cannot be suppressed like this while the local Trinamool Congress leadership has put the blame on BJP.

The saffron party, however, refuted the allegation.

The Lenin statue was erected by the Katwa municipality in 1982.

The incident took place more than a month after a bust of 18th century Bengali social reformer Iswarchandra Vidyasagar was vandalised inside a Kolkata college, causing the political temperature to soar across the state.

In March 2018, A five-ft-tall statue of Lenin was demolished by a payloader at Belonia in South Tripura allegedly by a group of BJP workers after the saffron party won the state assembly elections there toppling the left government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lenin statue ink on statue Statue Vandalism West Bengal
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp