Man hacks teen daughter, lover to death in Punjab

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In an alleged case of honour killing, a man along with his friends hacked his 15-year-old daughter and her lover to death in Majitha, Punjab. 

The police said that the Balkar Singh, his brother Harpal Singh and two cousins Onkar Singh and Kashu first murdered the girl at their house in Majitha near Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. The group, including the house help Laddi and two others, then met the boy identified as 18-year-old Pawan who ran a car service centre near his house. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons leaving him injured at several places. 

His family rushed him to a hospital in Amritsar where he was declared dead-on-arrival.

Pawan had been in a relationship with the girl and his family had reportedly told the girl's family that they will intervene in the matter as her father had warned Pawan to stay away from her. 

A few days ago the girl had disappeared leaving her family suspected that she had eloped with Pawan. When her family went to his house, they were told that Pawan was out with his brother distributing invitation cards for his sister's marriage which was scheduled on  Friday, June 28, 2019. 

The girl later in the day returned from the gurdwara.

Pawan's house was abuzz with celebrations and 'bhog ceremony' when he was being attacked. His family has accused the girl's family for his death.
 
A case has been registered against the girl's father and brother and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. 

