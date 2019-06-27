Man, suspected of killing live-in partner in 2011, dies at Gurugram hospital

By ANI

GURUGRAM (Haryana): A man who was absconding since 2011 after allegedly killing his live-in partner died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Accused Raju Gehlot had allegedly murdered his partner Neetu Solanki, whose body was found stuffed in a bag, in the year 2011.

Admitted at Paras Hospital, Gehlot died of illness, cops added. They further informed that he had changed his name after the case came to light and never made any contact with his family.

Recently, Gehlot telephoned his relatives to inform about his illness, however, till the time police could track him down he had died.

On February 11, 2011, the dead body of Solanki was found in a bag at New Delhi Railway Station. She was identified with the help of a tattoo in her abdomen. She was in a live-in relationship with Gehlot.