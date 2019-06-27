Number of train accidents drops to half in three years: Ministry of railways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of train accidents has reduced by half over the past three years, data from the ministry of railways has revealed.

While the number of accidents was 104 in 2013-14, the number came down 59 in 2017-18. Officials attribute the decline in a number of train accidents to a slew of measures that the ministry has introduced. The Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), which was introduced last year and deals with the replacement, renewal and upgradation of critical safety assets has been instrumental in bringing down the number of train accidents, officials have said.

“The fog PASS device has also contributed significantly. Upgrades like modified centre buffer couplers, bogie mounted air brake system and improved suspensions have helped,” an official said.

The track maintenance system has also seen substantial improvements over the years.