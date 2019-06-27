Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi Adityanath for not clearing sugarcane farmers' pending dues

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state for not clearing the dues of sugarcane farmers.

"The BJP government which repeated its promise of payment to sugarcane farmers has ignored them now. Someone has to make arrangement for his daughter's marriage. Someone has to plant the crop. Farmers are not receiving money and they are suffering. Is the government not concerned about farmers," Vadra asked, while sharing a video about sugarcane farmers on her Twitter handle.

Priyanka, while campaigning during the recently held Lok Sabha elections, had accused the BJP of shying away from clearing pending dues of sugarcane farmers.