Home Nation

Railway union members to wear black badges to work from July 1-6 in protest against corporatisation

A statement from the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) said it had instructed the general secretaries of its affiliated unions to protest against the move.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Railway union, Privatisation, Corporatisation
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of all the railway unions in the country will wear black badges to work from July 1 to July 6 in protest against the railways' proposal to hive off its production units into corporate entities.

A statement from the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) said it had instructed the general secretaries of its affiliated unions to protest against the move.

It added that the formation of the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company was nothing but a "clear step to hand over the well-established railway production units to private owners" through an intermediate phase of corporatisation thereof."

Apart from this, the Railway Board has also issued arbitrary orders to close down all the railway printing presses, despite assurances given to the AIRF.

Further, handing over of some trains to the IRCTC for passenger management and onboard services in toto is also a step to allow private companies in train operations, which is likely to result in a fast deterioration of the financial health of the Indian Railways," the statement said.

It further said the matter was discussed at all levels of the Railway Board.

"There is an urgent need to lodge forceful protests in the fields all over the country, for which it is felt necessary that agitation programmes be organised at the branch level in protest of the above moves of the Railway Board," the statement undersigned by AIRF general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said and urged the members of the railway unions to wear black badges to work from July 1 to July 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIRF Indian Railways
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp