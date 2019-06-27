Home Nation

Road Transport Ministry issues advisory for using colour coded stickers on vehicles based on fuels

Last year, the SC had accepted the proposal for a hologram-based light blue colour sticker for vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel and orange sticker on diesel-run vehicles for quick identification.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:18 PM

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Wednesday asked states to ensure implementation of hologram-based colour coded stickers on vehicles indicating nature of fuel they are using, as per the direction of the apex court.

The Supreme Court in October last year had accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for a hologram-based light blue colour sticker for vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel and orange sticker on diesel-run vehicles for quick identification.

"lt has been mandated that the background colour for the self-destructive type chromium-based hologram sticker shall be orange and it shall be light blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles," the Ministry said in an advisory to states.

It added that in view of the direction of the Supreme Court and notification issued by this Ministry, it is once again requested to ensure compliance of the above directions of Supreme Court and to ensure the use of colour coded stickers.

TAGS
Road Transport and Highways Ministry Colour coded fuel stickers Hologram vehicle stickers
