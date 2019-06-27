SC introduces new roaster of work allocation among judges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came up with the new roster of work allocation among judges. A significant change in the new roster is that now the CJI alone will not hear PILs; the other four seniormost judges, too, will hear the public interest litigations.

The roster will be implemented from July 1, when the apex court reopens after the summer break. When the roster system was introduced in February last year, the then CJI Dipak Misra had allocated PIL matters to be exclusively heard by the CJI Bench.

After CJI Ranjan Gogoi assumed office, he allocated a part of the PIL jurisdiction to the bench headed by Justice (retired) Madan Lokur.

As per the new roster, PIL matters will now be heard by the benches headed by CJI Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman. Justices Bobde, Ramana, Mishra and Nariman will hear PILs assigned to them by the CJI.