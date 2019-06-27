'Spendthrift' IAS officer under scanner in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Based on a complaint against a senior bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh, a committee that probed into it reportedly found the officer “a big spender” on tours and related programme squandering the public money beyond what he is officially entitled to.

A committee looking into the details of alleged irregularity against an IAS officer of 2006-batch Alex Paul Menon over his “extravagant spending” of lakhs of rupees, beyond his acceptable limits, has submitted its report to Gaurav Dwivedi, the principal secretary to the Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Sources confirmed there remains an element of truth in the accusation against the IAS officer who was found to be involved in the alleged impropriety while he was the chief executive officer (CEO) in the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHIPS) — the nodal agency for propelling IT growth and implementation of IT plans in the state

“We have received the report and examining it. The appropriate action would be taken based on the committee’s findings”, the principal secretary told the Express.

An RTI activist Uchit Sharma lodged the complaint and submitted documents against Menon with the chief secretary who forwarded it to the principal secretary for necessary action. According to him the bureaucrat had ‘spent money in an extravagant, irresponsible way’ surpassing his authority.

“The huge public money frittered away should be recovered from him. Strong action will set a precedent for other officers in Chhattisgarh”, Sharma said.

Menon, while he was Sukma collector, was abducted by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in April 2012 and remained in their captivity for 13 days .