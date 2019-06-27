Home Nation

Srinagar diary

The app is loaded with information that will help the yatris plan their pilgrimage and will also give them a lowdown on the facilities available, among others.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Mobile app designed for yatra

To enable pilgrims, intending to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra to south Kashmir Himalayas, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced a new mobile-based application for the yatris this year.  The app has been designed and developed by National E-Governance Division 
( NeGD) under the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The 45-day Amarnath yatra would start on June 1. The app is loaded with information that will help the yatris plan their pilgrimage and will also give them a lowdown on the facilities available, among others.

Crackdown on sale of tobacco products

The administration has launched a crackdown on illegal sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, in Srinagar. Several teams are inspecting the markets to verify adherence to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA 2003, which prohibits advertisement of tobacco products and provides regulation of trade and commerce in production and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products. During market checking, many stores and vendors were found selling cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warnings on packets. Srinagar district tops the tobacco consumption in the state and spends about C131 crore annually on purchase of tobacco products.

Burglary gang busted, stolen cars seized

Police in Srinagar busted a gang of burglars and recovered stolen property, including an SUV and a sedan, from their possession. Police said they rounded up the five gang members during investigation into burglary cases in the city. “During questioning, the five admitted to their involvement in the burglaries. They also led us to the discovery of the stolen items, a police officer said. Police said the gang used to do a recce of the big godowns, warehouses, residential buildings and shops and decamped with valuables in the cover of darkness.

Jehangir Chowk flyover nearing completion

The last and final phase of much-hyped Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover in Srinagar is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said the last phase of Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover would be completed on June 30. He said the ramp and roads site clearance is expected by July 15. The second phase of the flyover was thrown open to public by Governor Satya Pal Malik on May 22. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp