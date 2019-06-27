Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Mobile app designed for yatra

To enable pilgrims, intending to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra to south Kashmir Himalayas, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced a new mobile-based application for the yatris this year. The app has been designed and developed by National E-Governance Division

( NeGD) under the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The 45-day Amarnath yatra would start on June 1. The app is loaded with information that will help the yatris plan their pilgrimage and will also give them a lowdown on the facilities available, among others.

Crackdown on sale of tobacco products

The administration has launched a crackdown on illegal sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, in Srinagar. Several teams are inspecting the markets to verify adherence to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA 2003, which prohibits advertisement of tobacco products and provides regulation of trade and commerce in production and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products. During market checking, many stores and vendors were found selling cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warnings on packets. Srinagar district tops the tobacco consumption in the state and spends about C131 crore annually on purchase of tobacco products.

Burglary gang busted, stolen cars seized

Police in Srinagar busted a gang of burglars and recovered stolen property, including an SUV and a sedan, from their possession. Police said they rounded up the five gang members during investigation into burglary cases in the city. “During questioning, the five admitted to their involvement in the burglaries. They also led us to the discovery of the stolen items, a police officer said. Police said the gang used to do a recce of the big godowns, warehouses, residential buildings and shops and decamped with valuables in the cover of darkness.

Jehangir Chowk flyover nearing completion

The last and final phase of much-hyped Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover in Srinagar is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary said the last phase of Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover would be completed on June 30. He said the ramp and roads site clearance is expected by July 15. The second phase of the flyover was thrown open to public by Governor Satya Pal Malik on May 22.