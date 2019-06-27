Unnao jail video raises further questions about state of security in UP jails

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After central jails in Prayagraj, Rae Bareili jail and Sultanpur, it was the turn of the Unnao jail to expose the chinks in security inside UP prisons. From liquor to narcotics, food to cellphones and even firearms, the inmates seem to enjoy everything that they have on their wishlist.

In the latest incident in the Unnao district jail, the video of which went viral on social media, two inmates are seen flashing firearms openly.

The video also brings back memories of the gruesome murder of gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat district jail in July last year.

Inmates at the Unnao jail seen in a viral video brandishing weapons and drinking liquor at the jail. AK Singh, Jail Superintendent (Picture 4) says, "A report on the incident has been sent to higher officials, strict action will be taken within 1-2 days," (26.6.19) pic.twitter.com/2FpGVN1PyQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2019

The incident had led to the suspension of the jailor, deputy jailor, warden and head warden. A judicial inquiry into the matter was also ordered.

After almost a year since the incident, the Baghpat jailor Uday Pratap Singh has been terminated by the state home department for his lackadaisical approach towards maintaining security and decorum on jail premises.

When it comes to the Unnao incident, the home and prison department officials have 'clarified' that the firearm being brandished by Ankur and Amrish Rawat was a fake one. The revolver was made of clay and painted black by Ankur, who is also a painter.



The said video, which was allegedly shot in February, shows inmates using cellphones and having a gala time while being served booze and food in their barracks.

Though the Unnao jail superintendent was able to tell that the gun was fake and the booze was nothing but oil in a bottle, he failed to explain how the inmates ended up using mobile phones. The Superintendent said the issue will be probed after establishing the authenticity of the video.

The video shows two inmates threatening others and asking them to keep it low or 'face dire consequences.' They are reportedly seen challenging the Yogi government saying the authorities can’t do anything as they always operate from jails.

As per the jail sources, Gaurav Pratap Singh alias Ankur of Rae Bareli and Amrish Rawat of Meerut are convicted of murder and serving life sentences. They are lodged in barrack no 17 of Unnao district jail.

Rawat, who has nine cases against him, was shifted from Meerut jail for administrative reasons. Ankur, who has been convicted in loot and murder cases lodged against him in Rae Bareli and Lucknow, was shifted to Unnao six months back.

When contacted, principal secretary, home, Arvind Kumar, and the prison department claimed that a detailed probe into the video has established that it was recorded during winters earlier this year and this explains why the two prisoners are seen wearing woollen clothes.

The video was reportedly released by the jail staff who had an axe to grind against a senior official of the Unnao jail, Kumar said.

The principal secretary also said that after the involvement of two head wardens - Mata Prasad and Hemraj - and two ward boys - Awadesh Sahu and Saleem Khan - was established in the entire conspiracy, a departmental inquiry had been ordered against them and they will be duly punished for their actions.

Termination from service could not be ruled out after the report, said the officer.

