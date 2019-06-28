Home Nation

15,000 pilgrims from Maharashtra to go on Hajj this year

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Siddiqui said two lakh pilgrims from all over the country will perform Hajj this year.

Published: 28th June 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Hajj

Hajj ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

AKOLA: More than 15,000 pilgrims from Maharashtra will undertake the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year, an official has said.

Jamal Siddiqui, president, Maharashtra State Haj Committee, said 35,711 people from Maharashtra had submitted applications for performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

Of these, more than 15,000 applicants were granted permission to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage, considered to be one of the five basic pillars of Islam, he said.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, Siddiqui said two lakh pilgrims from all over the country will perform Hajj this year.

In all, 3.50 lakh applications were received nationwide, he said.

The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from the country will leave for Saudi Arabia from Mumbai on July 14, he said.

The second flight is scheduled to leave from Nagpur on July 25, Siddiqui added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hajj Maharashtra Hajj pilgrimage
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp