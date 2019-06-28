Home Nation

21 jail officials, 15 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Sources said that a proposal has also been sent to the Home Department for the transfer of the inmates to some other jail.

Published: 28th June 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: After a video of prisoners brandishing firearms in the Unnao prison went viral, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 21 jail officials and 15 IAS officers.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday night by Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar, some of the jail officials who have been transferred are Ravikant Singh from Central Jail Agra to Jhansi District Jail, Alok Kumar Shukla posted at Central Jail Bareilly to District Jail Fatehpur, while Dharampal Singh has been transferred to Naini Central Jail (Prayagraj) from Sultanpur District Jail.

However, no official from the Unnao district jail was mentioned in the transfer list.

Sources said that a proposal has also been sent to the Home Department for the transfer of the inmates to some other jail.

In Unnao, departmental proceedings have been initiated against four jail officials on grounds of laxity and dereliction of duty. A show-cause notice has been issued to the prison superintendent and the jailor. The inmates seen with firearms will also be shifted to other jails 

Meanwhile, the state government also transferred 15 IAS officers also on late Thursday. 

Nitin Ramesh Gokarna, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Planning, was also holding charge of PWD but now the charge of principal secretary, housing and urban planning has been given to Dinesh Chaturvedi. 

Kalpana Awasthi, serving as Principal Secretary, Excise, as well as Forest and Environment, has been relieved of excise charge which has been entrusted to Sanjay Bhoosreddy. 

Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, Manoj Kumar and Ravindra Kumar Mandar have been posted as municipal commissioners of Meerut, Jhansi and Mathura-Vrindavan, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh IAS transfer Uttar Pradesh jail
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp