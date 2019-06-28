Assam Congress to raise NRC name omission issue

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam said it would raise the issue of omission of names of over one lakh people from the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Parliament.

The Congress fears that the omission of the names could trigger chaos. “We were worried about the fact that over 40 lakh people could not make it to the NRC list. And now, the names of another one lakh have been dropped from the complete draft of the NRC. This might create further chaos,” Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said.

“We will raise the matter in Parliament. No genuine Indian should be left out of the draft,” he insisted. The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the NRC updation process in Assam, earlier directed NRC authorities to publish the final draft by July 31.

According to NRC authorities, the persons whose names appeared in the additional draft exclusion list published on Wednesday were those whose names were included in the complete draft NRC but were subsequently found ineligible due to various reasons.