Home Nation

Assam Congress to raise NRC name omission issue

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said that the party will raise the matter in Parliament as no genuine Indian should be left out of the draft.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam said it would raise the issue of omission of names of over one lakh people from the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Parliament.

The Congress fears that the omission of the names could trigger chaos. “We were worried about the fact that over 40 lakh people could not make it to the NRC list. And now, the names of another one lakh have been dropped from the complete draft of the NRC. This might create further chaos,” Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said.

“We will raise the matter in Parliament. No genuine Indian should be left out of the draft,” he insisted. The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the NRC updation process in Assam, earlier directed NRC authorities to publish the final draft by July 31.

According to NRC authorities, the persons whose names appeared in the additional draft exclusion list published on Wednesday were those whose names were included in the complete draft NRC but were subsequently found ineligible due to various reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Congress National Register of Citizens NRC NRC name omission Ripun Bora
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp