CBI books former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki’s brother in graft case

The CBI has booked Nabam Hari, brother of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in government contracts.

Published: 28th June 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s brother Nabam Hari, the latter’s wife Nabam Mary and some officials of the state’s public works department (PWD) for alleged graft committed in the award of government contracts.

The alleged irregularities were committed during 2005-07 when Tuki was serving as the state’s PWD minister. He had allegedly awarded works to his relatives without inviting tenders.

Mary Associate, a firm owned by Tuki’s sister-in-law, was a beneficiary of the favouritism. The firm was found maintaining a current account with a United Bank of India branch where Nabam Hari is one of the nominees.

In 2006, RTI activist Nabam Tagam had filed a PIL in the Gauhati High Court in connection with the alleged irregularities. Based on the PIL, the court had ordered for the CBI inquiry.

Tagam, who heads the NGO Arunachal Justice Forum, had alleged that by abusing his power and position as a minister, Tuki helped his kith and kin gain wrongfully, causing loss to the public exchequer.


 

