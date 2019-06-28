Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe into 'exodus' of families in Meerut

Around 125 of 425 Hindu families have migrated by selling off their properties from Muslim dominated Prahladnagar locality under Lisari gate police station area in Meerut. 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After getting a directive from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the alleged exodus of 150 Hindu families from a particular locality of Meerut district. He has entrusted UP DGP OP Singh and Aligarh Commissioner with taking stock of the situation and necessary action.

As per reports emanating from the western UP district, around 125 of 425 Hindu families have migrated by selling off their properties from Muslim dominated Prahladnagar locality under Lisari gate police station area in Meerut. 

The issue came to the fore after a local BJP leader Bhavesh Mehta lodged a complaint on Namo App on June 11 about the alleged exodus of Hindu families. Subsequently, taking cognizance of the matter, PMO directed UP CMO to settle the issue.

As per the sources, the families leaving locality have sold off their property at throw away prices to the members of the minority community. A number of properties and plots can be seen with the ‘for sale’ plate. The complainant claimed that exodus was taking place owing to unpleasant incidents happening frequently with the families.

The local sources claimed that the migrating families had been subjected to intimidation, loot, robbery, eve-teasing of their women, purse, chain snatching, theft and other such incidents forcing them to look for a new dwelling away from Prahladnagar. Even a BJP councillor had also approached the district police 
authorities to urge them to put a leash on such elements but to no avail.

Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, who claimed there had been such incidents in the past, said the situation now was out of control in Prahladnagar. He alleged that members of the Muslim community used to misbehave with Hindus. “I will visit Prahaladnagar this weekend and will speak to the state government over the issue. I will go there myself to take stock of the ground reality and will also speak to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about it,” said Agarwal. However, the police and district administration denied any exodus taking place in the locality.

Denying migration due to fear, ADG Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said: “District officials conducted an inspection, migration of people from Prahladnagar has not been due to fear. There are traffic, pollution and incidents of eve-teasing in the area forcing the people to migrate to other better localities.” The ADG
added that a police-picket was established in the area and a sub-inspector and two constables were deputed round the clock. Even CCTV cameras were also being installed. However, he did not rule out a thorough probe into the issue.

District police chief Nitin Tiwari said that the probe into the complaint was already on and a report would soon be sent to the CM office. He said the Anti-Romeo Squad was also placed to do frequent checkings.

