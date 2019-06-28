Home Nation

Dreaded Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who paraded women naked, surrenders

Jagan was recently in the news after assaulting and forcing two women to walk naked in a village of Dhaulpur district on June 12th, the video of which incident had gone viral. 

Published: 28th June 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_gujjar

Jagan Gurjar has over 100 cases registered against him and has surrendered thrice before. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

DHOLPUR (RAJASTHAN): Having more than 100 cases of robbery, kidnapping and looting against him in three states, the dreaded dacoit Jagan Gurjar surrendered in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Friday. 

Forty-nine-year-old Gurjar, who was hiding in the dungeons of Chambal, surrendered at Badi Sadar police station. 

Jagan was recently in the news after assaulting and forcing two women to walk naked in a village of Dhaulpur district on June 12th. The video of the incident had gone viral. 

Since then, the police of three states were searching for Jagan, and there were also encounters between the two parties. Gurjar carried a reward of Rs 40,000 on his head.

Jagan Gurjar surrendered on Friday at Babu Maharaj temple in Dang area at 7 am in the morning. The police brought him to Sadar police station in Bari, where SP Dholpur Ajay Singh Rathore interrogated him for about four hours. Jagan was arrested with a patchfire gun of the country 315 bore and six cartridges were recovered from him. 

Rathore said that when they came to know that Jagan wanted to surrender, they sent two constables, Bhanwar Singh ASI and Santosh Singh, to confirm the news. "When we got information that he was hiding in Mughalpura, we sent our forces in the morning and cordoned off the jungle. We gave him a warning and he surrendered along with his weapons", he said.

After interrogation, the police brought him in front of the media. The journalists questioned him on his harassment of women he denied the charge and said, "Anyone can make that accusation. I am not a coward, I can kill anyone but have not disrespected any woman. These are all lies."

Prior to this, the infamous dacoit has surrendered on three occasions. Previously Jagan had surrendered before the police a year ago and had recently come out of jail.

Jagan Gurjar and his three brothers were confronted by police on June 13th in Dabir village of Dang area. During this time, the police had fired fiercely at the Jagan gang. The gang, however, managed to escape from the spot. 

For some days, the Special Task Force had been searching for Jagan. 

In a first, Nagaur MP Beniwal had demanded the permission for encounter killing of Jagan Gurjar. This was probably the first time that a dacoit's encounter was asked for in the Lok Sabha.

On the eastern edge of  Chambal river, the deserted forests have been infamous for housing the rebels and dacoits. Over 20 years ago, more than 100 dacoits were active in these dungeons. They had huge prize money on them. The situation still hasn't improved much with the dense forest covers still remaining a safe house for these dacoits like Jagan and his companions, Dakayat, who exert their power and rule over the poor and downtrodden classes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Gurjar Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Dholpur Chambal dacoit
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp