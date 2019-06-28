Home Nation

Five of a family found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur

Nurbaksh was previously employed in the Hamirpur Collectorate and was living in the house with his two sons and their family members.

Bodies of 5 members of a family including 2 children were found at their residence.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur, Hemraj Meena said that the bodies of Raees (27), his wife Roshni (25), their daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and grandmother Sakina (85) were found in their house in Rani Laxmi Bai locality on Thursday night.

"The criminals have allegedly used hammers and sharp objects to kill all of them. The head of the family, Nurbaksh, and other family members had gone to attend a marriage and when they returned home on Thursday night, they were shocked to find bodies strewn across the house. They contacted the police following which an investigation was initiated. Police said they are unsure of the motives behind the murders," the SP said.

Nurbaksh was previously employed in the Hamirpur Collectorate and was living in the house with his two sons and their family members. The eldest son Nafees was not at the house and he has not returned since the incident.

The SP said it appears the incident could be the fall out of an enmity.

