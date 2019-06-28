Home Nation

Inspired by 'Special 26', 19 pose as CBI sleuths to raid sugar mill in UP, 16 arrested

Sixteen people have been arrested for posing as CBI officers when they went to conduct a raid at a sugar mill in Asmoli area here, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said Friday.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Apparently inspired by Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood movie 'Special 26', 19 people reached a sugar mill here posing as CBI officers to extort money, but they ran out of luck and 16 of them landed in jail due to timely intervention of the police.

Sixteen people have been arrested for posing as CBI officers when they went to conduct a raid at a sugar mill in Asmoli area here, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said Friday.

He said 19 people, posing as CBI officers, reached the sugar mill on Thursday and claimed that there were certain discrepancies in adhering to pollution control norms besides some other lacunae and demanded Rs 15-20 lakh from the mill management.

On suspecting foul play, some mill staff informed the police, who arrested 16 people while three others managed to flee. All of the arrested have been sent to jail, the SP said.

'Special 26', is a 2013 Indian heist film directed by Neeraj Pandey starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The film is inspired by the 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers executed an income tax raid on a jeweller in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special 26 Fake CBI Officers raid Fraudsrters
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp