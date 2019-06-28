Jaipur diary: All that's happening in the Pink city

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Jaipur vies for UNESCO heritage tag

Jaipur, or the Pink City as it famously called, is the sole Indian nominee for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List this year. The World Heritage Committee will examine the nominated sites at Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, between June 30 and July 10 before coming out with a final list of cities to be accorded the UNESCO tag. Travel expert Sanjay Kaushik said, “The nomination of Jaipur by UNESCO is a matter of great pride for the Pink City. If the city is picked as a global heritage site, it will give a big boost to the travel and tourism industry of Rajasthan.”

City shows its big heart yet again

Often called the ‘Chhoti Kashi’ for being home to diverse cultures and offering the finest of India’s ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’, the city yet again showed it has a big heart. Getting word that a humble Muslim family was struggling to raise enough money to marry off their daughter, a group of youngsters came together to lend a helping hand. Till last Saturday, Abdul Rauff, who resides in one of the most backward bylanes of Jaipur, was clueless where the money to arrange his daughter’s wedding will come from. After learning of the family’s plight, Pankaj Sharma, a local social worker, solicited the help of a few friends and bought all the wedding paraphernalia. They even arranged for a reception.

Laptops for visually impaired students

Visually impaired students were recently presented with laptops by the Ashok Gehlot government. State education minister Govind Dotasara gifted laptops to visually impaired students at the inauguration of a residential camp for them at a government-run girls’ school in Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar area last Friday. At the camp, the students will be taught to use the laptops that come equipped with special software for the visually impaired. The minister said the objective is to help visually impaired realise their full potential.

Miss India’s grand homecoming

The toast of Rajasthan since being crowned Femina Miss India World 2019, Suman Rao was accorded a grand reception on a visit to her home state recently. Apart from a whirl around the Pink City where she was mobbed and serenaded by admirers aplenty, she also visited her hometown Udaipur. She then proceeded to her native village Aaidana where residents turned out in big numbers to welcome their ‘Gaon ki Laadli’ (beloved daughter).