Home Nation

Jaipur diary: All that's happening in the Pink city

While the Pink City aims for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List this year, Femina Miss India World 2019, Suman Rao was accorded a grand reception on a visit to her home state recently.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Femina Miss India World 2019, Suman Rao

Miss India World 2019 Suman Rao (Photo | Suman Rao Instagram)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jaipur vies for UNESCO heritage tag

Jaipur, or the Pink City as it famously called, is the sole Indian nominee for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List this year. The World Heritage Committee will examine the nominated sites at Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, between June 30 and July 10 before coming out with a final list of cities to be accorded the UNESCO tag. Travel expert Sanjay Kaushik said, “The nomination of Jaipur by UNESCO is a matter of great pride for the Pink City. If the city is picked as a global heritage site, it will give a big boost to the travel and tourism industry of Rajasthan.”

City shows its big heart yet again

Often called the ‘Chhoti Kashi’ for being home to diverse cultures and offering the finest of India’s ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’, the city yet again showed it has a big heart. Getting word that a humble Muslim family was struggling to raise enough money to marry off their daughter, a group of youngsters came together to lend a helping hand. Till last Saturday, Abdul Rauff, who resides in one of the most backward bylanes of Jaipur, was clueless where the money to arrange his daughter’s wedding will come from. After learning of the family’s plight, Pankaj Sharma, a local social worker, solicited the help of a few friends and bought all the wedding paraphernalia. They even arranged for a reception.

Laptops for visually impaired students

Visually impaired students were recently presented with laptops by the Ashok Gehlot government. State education minister Govind Dotasara gifted laptops to visually impaired students at the inauguration of a residential camp for them at a government-run girls’ school in Jaipur’s Malviya Nagar area last Friday. At the camp, the students will be taught to use the laptops that come equipped with special software for the visually impaired. The minister said the objective is to help visually impaired realise their full potential.

Miss India’s grand homecoming

The toast of Rajasthan since being crowned Femina Miss India World 2019, Suman Rao was accorded a grand reception on a visit to her home state recently. Apart from a whirl around the Pink City where she was mobbed and serenaded by admirers aplenty, she also visited her hometown Udaipur. She then proceeded to her native village Aaidana where residents turned out in big numbers to welcome their ‘Gaon ki Laadli’ (beloved daughter). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNESCO heritage tag Jaipur Jaipur news Suman Rao Chhoti Kashi
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp