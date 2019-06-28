Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh police cook arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting 5-year-old tribal girl

The incident took place when the minor girl, a nomadic tribal, was asleep with her parents inside their tent.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Narsinghpur district police on Thursday arrested a cook of the local police for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in the Madhya Pradesh district earlier this week.

The incident took place when the minor girl, a nomadic tribal, was asleep with her parents inside their tent. The 24-year-old accused identified as Santosh Markam reportedly entered the tent and kidnapped the girl.  He took the minor half a kilometre away and abandoned her there after committing the heinous crime.

The girl's, mother who woke up at 2.30 am on Tuesday, was shocked to find her daughter missing. She along with her husband went to the local police station to report the matter. However, the couple was shocked when the on-duty head constable instead of filing the complaint asked them to look for their girl on their own.

The parents who were frantically looking for their daughter were told by a passerby about a little girl lying unconscious. The girl turned out to be their daughter.

“We first suspended the on-duty head constable for dereliction of duty in the case and then started scanning the CCTV footage retrieved from cameras installed between the tent where the minor was living with parents and the spot, where she was found abandoned. Two of our constables recognized the accused seen in the footage as a 6th Battalion Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan who is a cook presently deployed in the district police lines,” Narsinghpur district police superintendent Gurukaran Singh told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The concerned state police cook Markam was subsequently detained for questioning, during which he admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting the minor. He was arrested on Thursday and sent into judicial custody.

“We’ve gathered sufficient evidence for his prosecution and conviction. The district judge has been requested to fast track the hearing in the matter,” said Singh.

Irate mob attacks rape accused, 4 cops injured 
In Sidhi district of the state, a police team from Majhauli police station, which went to arrest a rape accused Saddam Khan, hiding in his relative's house was attacked by a mob of villagers on Thursday evening. A sub-inspector and three constables were injured in the incident.

A case has been lodged against nine villagers and their aides, but no arrests have so far been made. The sub-inspector who suffered a head injury is now out of danger.   
   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime against women rape case tribal girl raped Minor raped in Madhya Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp