Home Nation

MLA Mohan Markam appointed head of Chhattisgarh Congress, replaces CM Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said that he had asked party chief Rahul Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he had his hands full as the chief minister.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Mohan Markam (Photo | Facebook)

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Mohan Markam (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mohan Markam head of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Markam's elevation to the post comes at a time when the party is coming to terms with its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two parliamentary seats from the state despite coming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly poll.

Kondagaon MLA Markam succeeds Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister.

Baghel led the party to an emphatic win in the assembly polls in December, dislodging the Raman Singh government by winning 68 out of the 90 seats that went to the polls.

The appointment by Gandhi also assumes significance as it comes amid uncertainty over him continuing as Congress president.

He has been adamant on his decision to resign as the chief, citing accountability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Mohan Markam Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Congress congress
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp