Rajasthan Speaker plays down boycott of assembly proceedings by scribes, says they are live on YouTube

The assembly authorities had limited journalists' access only to the press gallery and the press room outside it.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi Friday said the 'boycott' of the Vidhan Sabha proceedings by journalists didn't matter as they were live on YouTube.

The assembly authorities had limited journalists' access only to the press gallery and the press room outside it. They were denied access to other places on the premises, including offices of the Speaker and the ministers.

The decision had led to a protest by journalists, who did not go the press gallery for the second consecutive day Friday.

They are relying on the YouTube telecast to report the proceedings.

Responding to the issue raised by BJP MLA Madan Lal Dilawar in the Zero Hour, the Speaker said times had changed and members of the House didn't need to worry as people would know about the proceedings on YouTube.

"I am a learned person and I understand. Proceedings of the House are being broadcast live on YouTube. Don't worry. If journalists come, they are welcome. If they do not come, then also they are welcome," the Speaker said.

He added that the decision was taken to maintain discipline after a discussion with the press gallery advisory committee, comprising journalists.

"If a journalist wants to go to the leader of the opposition or anyone else, he should tell us. We will issue him permission but the liberty to roam around the assembly building cannot be given just on the basis of an entry pass," he said.

He told the House that the number of passes for journalists had reduced as these were issued on the basis of the circulation of newspapers.

