Refused bail plea hearing, Akash Vijayvargiya now arrested in another case 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official in Indore, will have to spend more time in jail as he was denied bail twice within 24 hours by two courts.

On Wednesday evening, it was a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Indore, which rejected his bail plea, sending him into judicial custody till July 11. The Indore-III MLA’s fresh attempts to get bail in the case fell flat on Thursday, with the district and sessions court in Indore, again denying him bail and instead transferring the case for hearing by a special court in Bhopal, which is designated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to hear cases pertaining to ex and present MPs and MLAs.

The bail application of Akash was moved in the court of Special Judge SC/ST cases BK Dwivedi in Indore on Thursday. The young BJP legislator’s counsel sought bail for his client submitting that he was an elected public representative, among other grounds.

Lawyers from the prosecution side and complainant in the case objected to the bail, saying as per Supreme Court guidelines in a previous case and resultant MP High Court guidelines, all cases registered against former and present MPs and MLAs can be heard only by a court designated to hear such cases in Bhopal.

The Special Judge (SC/ST Cases) in Indore rejected the legislator’s bail plea. The case will now be heard by the court of Special Judge (MP/MLAs cases) in Bhopal.