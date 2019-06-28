Home Nation

Refused bail plea hearing, Akash Vijayvargiya now arrested in another case 

While he was lodged in district jail in Azad Nagar, a police team `officially' arrested Akash Vijayvargiya for a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

Published: 28th June 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official in Indore, will have to spend more time in jail as he was denied bail twice within 24 hours by two courts.

On Wednesday evening, it was a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Indore, which rejected his bail plea, sending him into judicial custody till July 11. The Indore-III MLA’s fresh attempts to get bail in the case fell flat on Thursday, with the district and sessions court in Indore, again denying him bail and instead transferring the case for hearing by a special court in Bhopal, which is designated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to hear cases pertaining to ex and present MPs and MLAs.

The bail application of Akash was moved in the court of Special Judge SC/ST cases BK Dwivedi in Indore on Thursday. The young BJP legislator’s counsel sought bail for his client submitting that he was an elected public representative, among other grounds.

Lawyers from the prosecution side and complainant in the case objected to the bail, saying as per Supreme Court guidelines in a previous case and resultant MP High Court guidelines, all cases registered against former and present MPs and MLAs can be heard only by a court designated to hear such cases in Bhopal.
The Special Judge (SC/ST Cases) in Indore rejected the legislator’s bail plea. The case will now be heard by the court of Special Judge (MP/MLAs cases) in Bhopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya Akash Vijayvargiya bail plea Kailash Vijayvargiya Indore Municipal Corporation Akash Vijayvargiya arrest
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp