Home Nation

Seven communities seek minority status from government

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Centre had also got a request for declaring Hindus as a minority in some states where they account for less than half of the population.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven communities have approached the Centre in the last two years to grant them minority status, the government said on Thursday. The Brahmo Samaj, Hualngo tribes, Seng Khasi, Niamtre, Sanamahi Aggarwal, Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak and Lingayat communities have sought to be notified as minorities, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Naqvi told the Lok Sabha that the Centre had also received a request for declaring Hindus as a minority in some states where they account for less than 50 per cent of the population. He was responding to questions posed by BJP MPs Chunnu Lal Sahu and Sunil Kumar Singh who asked if the government had received any requests to provide minority status from any community.

The two MPs also sought to know whether a review had been done with regard to the increasing population of minorities. Naqvi said no such review was being conducted.

ALSO READ| Minority status for Pentecostal Churches in Kerala sought

Tax on disability pension

Amid ruckus in the Lok Sabha over the issue of tax on a disability pension for military personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he would look into the matter and asserted that the interests of the armed forces’ personnel were the government’s topmost priority.

He was replying to the matter raised by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress during Zero Hour. The CBDT said on June 24, that disability pension will be taxable for military personnel who superannuated after completing the full term of their service. The pension will be non-taxable only for those who have retired due to any kind of disability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
minority communities Communities minority status Brahmo Samaj Hualngo tribes Seng Khasi Niamtre
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp