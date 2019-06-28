Home Nation

Several Congress leaders quit to give Rahul Gandhi 'free hand' to choose new team

Hours after Vivek Tankha quit as the party's Chairman for Law and RTI cell, many others from Delhi, MP and Haryana too gave up their posts.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:19 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A spate of resignations took place on Friday after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asserted that he took the onus of the debacle in the Lok Sabha election and expressed unhappiness that senior leaders fail to own responsibility for the party’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, the party decided to appoint Kondagaon MLA Mohan Makran as the party chief in Chhattisgarh in place of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had asked the party to relieve him from the duty as his hands are full.

READ HERE | Not even 1 per cent possibility of Rahul continuing as Congress chief: Moily

More changes are expected as the party is expected to appoint new chief in Madhya Pradesh where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is leading the state unit.

The first to tender resignation was Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, AICC Department chairman Law, RTI and HR, on late Thursday. Soon, over 120 party leaders, including AICC secretaries, working in-charges of Delhi and Telanaga, and other state office bearers, signed mass resignation letters.

“We all should submit our resignations for party positions and give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Kamal Nath’s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Department chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long,” Tanka tweeted.

“Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nationwide team. I am with you in all situations,” he added.

Rahul himself remains adamant on his decision to step down as the party chief. During a meeting with leaders from Haryana on Thursday, the Congress president said that he owns up the responsibility and would work for the party.

