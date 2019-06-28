Home Nation

Shah moves Bill to give education, job quota to those near Jammu and Kashmir border

The Home Minister said that residents in the border areas have to move to safer places due to repeated tensions and this impacted their studies.

Published: 28th June 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside the Parliament on 28 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside the Parliament on 28 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to extend the 3 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act provided for vertical reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories but these were not extended to persons adjoining the International Border.

This area faces the brunt of Pakistani military firing and shelling, forcing people to often shift to safer places.

"Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living alongside the International Border suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness," Shah told the Lok Sabha.

READ HERE | Elections will be held in J&K by the end of 2019: Amit Shah

He said the residents of these areas have to move to safer places due to repeated tensions and this impacted their studies as educational institutions near the border remained shut for long periods.

"Hence, it was felt important to extend the reservation benefits to persons residing in the areas adjoining the International Border on the similar lines of the persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC)," he said.

In February, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal of the Jammu and Kashmir government to issue The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 by the President.

READ HERE | Congress used Article 356 to dismiss state governments 93 times: Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier, the provision of 3 per cent reservation was available only for youths living within six kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K. Now, this provision will be applicable for people living near the International Border also.

This has been a long-pending demand of the population living near the International Border as they face the brunt of cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir quota Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act International Border
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp