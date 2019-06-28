Home Nation

Two 'notorious criminals' killed in encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 28th June 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 01:17 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARABANKI: Two alleged notorious criminals were killed in an encounter with police in Suratganj township of the Mohdpur Khala area here, a police officer said.

Two policemen -- an inspector and a constable -- were also injured in the encounter that took pace Thursday night under the Mohdpur Khala police station area, he said.

Following an input that two notorious criminals, carrying cash rewards on their heads, stole a motorcycle and were roaming in the district, a police team was deputed to nab them, Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said.

The duo fired at the police team, resulting in injuries to inspector Sumit Srivastava and constable Shamsul Hasan, he said.

The police team retaliated and in the retaliatory firing both the criminals were injured.

They were rushed to a hospital where they died, the SP said.

They have been identified as Zubair and Lomas, both residents of Sitapur district, Sahni said.

He said over three dozen cases were registered against the duo and they were planning to loot a bank.

Zubair and Lomas were carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, on their heads, the SP added.

The policemen are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Sahni said.

