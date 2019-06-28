Home Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir

While tabling the resolution, Amit Shah said the elections in J&K cannot take place now, one reason being the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months with effect from July 3.

While tabling the resolution, Shah said the elections in the state cannot take place now, one reason being the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Amit Shah visits family of J&K inspector killed in Anantnag terror attack

"It is not possible to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Election Commission has decided to conduct the elections by the year end," he said.

"For the past several decades, the elections have not taken place in the state during these months."

Comments

