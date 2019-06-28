Home Nation

Vedic Research Centre on HRD Ministry's 100-day agenda

The Centre’s primary mandate would be to develop content from Vedas that can be incorporated into school textbooks and reference books used in colleges.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating a Veda Research Centre has been finalised as one of the major initiatives the HRD Ministry will undertake in the first 100 days.

The Centre’s primary mandate would be to develop content from Vedas that can be incorporated into school textbooks and reference books used in colleges and find ways to integrate modern education with Vedic knowledge. The new Centre at Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan, Ujjain — an autonomous body under the government - is likely to be inaugurated by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in August.

The decision to inaugurate the Centre comes after the ministry a few months back gave a go-ahead to establish a Vedic Shikhsa Board which will allow setting up of a parallel educational board with main focus on Vedic education.

TAGS
Veda Research Centre Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank Vedic Shikhsa Board Vedic education Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan
