Ahead of Maharhastra polls, Fadnavis government gives more opportunities to Maratha students under quota

On the other hand, they announced more opportunities for students from the community to apply for seats reserved for them in various courses.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While the ruling saffron combine expects a political windfall in the forthcoming assembly polls as Maratha quota stands the High Court scrutiny, the state government on Friday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, anticipating a challenge to the verdict.

“No ex-parte order should be passed on any plea challenging the June 27 judgement of the Bombay High Court on Maratha quota without hearing the state,” said the plea made by the Maharashtra government before the Supreme Court.

The Bombay High Court, in its verdict on Thursday, had upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state and also directed that it be slashed from the present 16 per cent to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively as the 50 per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

“The Maratha quota that stands the scrutiny of the courts,” was the promise made by the Fadnavis government when it came to power in 2014. The previous UPA government too had granted the 16 per cent quota for the community. But the court had struck it down.

While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are now boasting of fulfilling the promise made to the Maratha community, the opposition and the leader from Maratha community have said that the credit for the decision goes to the mammoth agitation raised by the community groups.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday made it clear that all efforts would be made to ensure that the needy and deserving students from the community are able to reap all the benefits of the quota.

More opportunities would be provided for the students from the community who have not been able to avail the quota during the ongoing process of admission for various educational courses, the government has said.

Caveat in SC filed

Maharashtra government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that it does not go unheard in case anyone challenges the Bombay HC order. The HC upheld the validity of the quota but did not approve the 16% quota.

