Home Nation

Alwar lynching victim Pehlu Khan not charged, reports incorrect: Gehlot 

The earlier report was about a separate cattle smuggling case which was registered and investigated under  BJP government in 2017-18 and has nothing to do with Pehlu Khan, the CM said.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The latest charge sheet filed by the police in Rajasthan's two-year-old Pehlu Khan mob lynching case has intensified politics on the issue. A section of media reported that even after the death of Pehlu Khan, Congress has filed a charge sheet against him. Clarifying on the matter, CM Ashok Gehlot has said that these reports are factually incorrect and that the investigation of the case was done during the BJP tenure and if any irregularities are seen, then a new investigation will be carried out.

On 1st April 2017, Pehlu Khan was beaten up in Alwar's Behror town for allegedly transporting cows illegally. On 4th April, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police has presented another charge sheet in Bahror Court, in which Pehlu Khan, both his sons Irshaad and Aarif and the pickup driver Khan Mohammad were found smuggling the cows. The police has charged Pehlu Khan under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act of 1995 in sections 5, 8 and 9. Both his sons were accused under Rajasthan Bovine Animal ( Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export ) Act 1995 and Rules, 1995.

But range IG, S. Sengathir has said that a charge sheet has already been filed against all of them except Pehlu, on 24th May in the Bahror Court. "Because of his death, all charges against Pehlu Khan have been dropped. But a charge sheet has been filed against both his sons and the pickup driver", he added.

Before this, at the beginning of 2018, during the BJP government in the state, similar charge sheets were filed against Khan's two sons. The crowd had beaten them up. Cross FIRs have been registered in this case. An FIR has been filed against the attacking crowd. At the same time, the second FIR was filed against Khan and his family. 

Advocate of Pehlu Khan, Kasim has said that when police registered the chargesheet, they automatically made all the four accused. "Charge sheet was filed against four of them but now it has been made clear that since Pehlu Khan has died, the further proceedings should take place with the other three accused", he added.

This charge sheet was prepared on December 30, 13 days after the Gehlot government came to power last year. BJP accused Pehlu Khan of being an offender and accused Congress of helping him.

At the same time, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi described the Congress similar to the BJP. "Congress in 'Power' is replica of BJP, Muslims of Rajasthan must realise this, reject such individuals/organisations who are brokers of Congress party,& start developing their own independent political platform,70 years is a long time please CHANGE", tweeted Owaisi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the investigation of this case happened in the previous government. "Charge sheet was filed in our government. We will check whether the investigation by the previous government is correct or incorrect. If there is some discrepancy in the investigation then the matter will be re-examined", he added.

"The Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not happen again. News reported in Indian Express is factually incorrect. Name of Late Pehlu Khan is not there in the charge sheet submitted by Rajasthan Police in December 2018. This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under previous government in 2017-18 against Mr Arif, Mr Irshad and Mr Khan Mohd (Transporter), since accused name in the charge sheet were not present at the time of the submission in December 2018, the District court accepted the Challan on 24th May 2019. However, our government will see if investigation was done with predetermined intentions." tweeted Gehlot

The Chief Minister assured that the accused will not be spared.

"Accused must be taught a lesson so that no one commits such crime in the future," Gehlot added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar lynching Pehlu Khan Cattle smuggling cow lynching mob justice Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan lynching
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp