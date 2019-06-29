Alwar lynching victim Pehlu Khan not charged, reports incorrect: Gehlot 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The latest charge sheet filed by the police in Rajasthan's two-year-old Pehlu Khan mob lynching case has intensified politics on the issue. A section of media reported that even after the death of Pehlu Khan, Congress has filed a charge sheet against him. Clarifying on the matter, CM Ashok Gehlot has said that these reports are factually incorrect and that the investigation of the case was done during the BJP tenure and if any irregularities are seen, then a new investigation will be carried out.

On 1st April 2017, Pehlu Khan was beaten up in Alwar's Behror town for allegedly transporting cows illegally. On 4th April, he succumbed to his injuries.



Police has presented another charge sheet in Bahror Court, in which Pehlu Khan, both his sons Irshaad and Aarif and the pickup driver Khan Mohammad were found smuggling the cows. The police has charged Pehlu Khan under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act of 1995 in sections 5, 8 and 9. Both his sons were accused under Rajasthan Bovine Animal ( Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export ) Act 1995 and Rules, 1995.



But range IG, S. Sengathir has said that a charge sheet has already been filed against all of them except Pehlu, on 24th May in the Bahror Court. "Because of his death, all charges against Pehlu Khan have been dropped. But a charge sheet has been filed against both his sons and the pickup driver", he added.



Before this, at the beginning of 2018, during the BJP government in the state, similar charge sheets were filed against Khan's two sons. The crowd had beaten them up. Cross FIRs have been registered in this case. An FIR has been filed against the attacking crowd. At the same time, the second FIR was filed against Khan and his family.



Advocate of Pehlu Khan, Kasim has said that when police registered the chargesheet, they automatically made all the four accused. "Charge sheet was filed against four of them but now it has been made clear that since Pehlu Khan has died, the further proceedings should take place with the other three accused", he added.



This charge sheet was prepared on December 30, 13 days after the Gehlot government came to power last year. BJP accused Pehlu Khan of being an offender and accused Congress of helping him.

At the same time, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi described the Congress similar to the BJP. "Congress in 'Power' is replica of BJP, Muslims of Rajasthan must realise this, reject such individuals/organisations who are brokers of Congress party,& start developing their own independent political platform,70 years is a long time please CHANGE", tweeted Owaisi.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the investigation of this case happened in the previous government. "Charge sheet was filed in our government. We will check whether the investigation by the previous government is correct or incorrect. If there is some discrepancy in the investigation then the matter will be re-examined", he added.



"The Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not happen again. News reported in Indian Express is factually incorrect. Name of Late Pehlu Khan is not there in the charge sheet submitted by Rajasthan Police in December 2018. This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under previous government in 2017-18 against Mr Arif, Mr Irshad and Mr Khan Mohd (Transporter), since accused name in the charge sheet were not present at the time of the submission in December 2018, the District court accepted the Challan on 24th May 2019. However, our government will see if investigation was done with predetermined intentions." tweeted Gehlot

This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under previous government in 2017-18 against Mr Arif, Mr Irshad and Mr Khan Mohd (Transporter),

The Chief Minister assured that the accused will not be spared.

"Accused must be taught a lesson so that no one commits such crime in the future," Gehlot added.