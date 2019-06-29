Congress to form Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: The Congress government in Rajasthan would form a Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board in Rajasthan to revive the knowledge of ancient Sanskrit scriptures to ensure that the future generation assimilates the country's glorious traditions, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Friday.

Addressing the 25th state-level Bhamashah Samman Samaroh, Gehlot said that while many people earn money, putting their hard earned money in social work and public interest is still a matter of great virtue.

"We want the future generations to imbibe the same virtue and hence our government will establish the Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the Bhamashahs who extended economic support in the field of education.

Gehlot further said that governments come and go in a democracy, but there should be no tampering with history and politics in the field of education.

The Chief Minister also said that while both India and Pakistan were freed together, it was the neighbouring country which faced military rule and dictatorship many times.

However, it was a matter of pride that even after 70 years of Independence, India continued to experience a strong democracy, Gehlot said.

"This has been possible due to the contribution made by our great leaders who have strengthened the roots of democracy," he added.

Gehlot further said that when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, it was mandatory for the industries to donate a part of their income for CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities. This proved to be a historic decision that ensured their participation in education, health and other social sectors, and the people benefitted from it, he said.

Speaking in the occasion, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara said that the state government will make every effort for the all-round development of education. "We would make education employment-oriented," he added.