Drugs worth over Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

GUWAHATI: In the biggest ever seizure of drugs in Northeast, 111.915 kg brown sugar, worth over Rs.100 crore in the international black market, was seized in Manipur on Saturday.



The seizure was made by a combined team of the police and narcotics and affairs of border when it busted a brown sugar-manufacturing factory at Lilong Dam in the state’s Thoubal district.



Three persons, including a woman, were arrested. The accused were later identified as Samim Pusam (35), wife of Md Matalip; Md Matalip (40), son of Md Amu; and Md Serajuddin Mohammad (29), son of Md Ibungo, all from Thoubal district.