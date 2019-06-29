Fatwa-loving Dar-ul-Uloom objects to TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage to non-muslim

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Always in the limelight over its ‘fatwas’, the biggest seminary of Islamic education in Asia – Dar-ul-Uloom – which claims to be the largest institution for the dissemination and propagation of Islam, has objected to the marriage of Bengali actress and newly-elected MP of Trinamool Congress Nusrat Jahan to a non-Muslim Nikhil Jain recently.

The opposition to Nusrat’s wedding came from Dar-ul-Uloom, based in Deoband of Saharanpur district in UP. They claimed that she had flouted the Islamic laws and should have married a Muslim only.

Nusrat Jahan has been elected from Bashirhat Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. One of the clerics of the seminary claimed that Nusrat had been ignoring the Islamic norms while she was acting in films and now her decision of marrying a non-Muslim has taken everyone in the community by surprise.

IN PICS | Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey

The Bengali actress and newly-elected MP tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in a destination wedding at Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The duo got married in the presence of close relatives and friends. Nusrat's parents and sister and other close relatives flew down with her to Bodrum on June 16.

Nusrat's husband Nikhil is a Kolkata -based entrepreneur with a thriving textile business. The actress, 29, had been the brand ambassador of Nikhil Jain’s textile chain for a couple of years. Nusrat created a flutter recently when she arrived in Parliament dressed as a newly- wedded Hindu woman draped in a saree, donning ‘sindoor’ (vermillion), sporting a bindi and a ‘mangalsutra.’ She even took oath of Lok Sabha as “Nusrat Jahan Ruhu Jain” in the name of Ishwar and ended it by chanting Vande Mataram.

Objecting to her sporting the sindoor, bindi and mangalsutra, Deoband Ulema Mufti Asad Kasmi, associated with Madarsa Jamia-Shekh-ul-Hind, condemned Nusrat for going against the tenets of Islam.

ALSO READ | Sadhvi Prachi hails Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan for wearing sindoor, saree

“We have come to know through media that she was wearing ‘sindoor’ and mangalsutra and has married a person belonging to Jainism. She has violated Islam as a Muslim can marry a Muslim only,” he said.

Mufti Kasmi was even dismissive of her profession saying: “Nusrat Jahan is an actor and for actors religion is of no importance. They go as per their wishes and it was futile to say anything to her now. Her concern of Islam was showcased in Parliament.”