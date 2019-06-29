Home Nation

Lucknow diary: Metro man E Sreedharan bids adieu to city

In February 2014, LMRC had roped in Sreedharan as its principal adviser for shaping the dream Metro project in the state capital.

Metro man bids adieu to Lucknow

After putting Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on track, Padma Vibhushan E Sreedharan, the Metro Man of India, has bid adieu to Lucknow by submitted his resignation citing health issues.

The Metro Man played a key role in advising the maximum use of land for planning Metro stations. He also advised chief engineers to implement austerity measures to cut expenses on maintenance and operations.

Working for a noble cause

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has come up with a rehabilitation plan for city beggars. The plan will see them being assigned duties to ensure clean surroundings so as to earn an honest living.

They will also be moved to shelter homes. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will allocate 45 shelter homes for this purpose.

They will also be assigned collection of user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from 5.8 lakh households in the city and will get 10-20% of the collection as remuneration. Some will be deputed for daily sanitation work like a collection of garbage, cleaning drains and sweeping of roads. They will get D300 per day.

Fun galore at Chatori Gali

The famous Chatori Gali became a pedestrians’ paradise on Sunday with a plethora of extracurricular activities ranging from yoga, aerobics and martial arts to skating, cycling and playing football being made available for people of all ages during the ‘happy streets’.

The pleasant weather was a bonus which prompted the huge crowd to hit the street. None wanted to miss a spirited discussion on ICC world cup over a cup of tea and there was a lot to enthuse every section. The event began around 6.45 am on Sunday.

The Shahanshah is here in Lucknow

Nowadays the ‘Shahanshah’ of Bollywood has made the City of Nawabs his abode. Amitabh Bachchan reached Lucknow last week to start shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ — a family comedy based in Lucknow.

Big B is likely to be in Lucknow for a month during which he may visit Kakori where he has his farms. Besides Senior Bachchan, his co-actor in the film Ayushman Khurana is also expected to be here soon. The story is written by national award winner Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku and Vicky Donor fame.

