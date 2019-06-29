Lucknow hopes to change its 'Kismat' with monkeys by hiring this 'langur mimic'

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: This 42-year-old Kismat had his kismet (destiny) attached to langurs only. Once a ‘madari’, Kismat had a langur as sidekick to show his tricks to make both ends meet. Now, having learnt the tricks of trade from his pet langur, he mimicks him and earns thousands by chasing the menacing monkeys away.

Apart from mimicking langurs, Kismat is even imparting his skills to over a dozen persons to scare the monkeys away as Lucknow is in the grip of simian menace which is rising day by day.

Kismat, who is associated with Northern Railway’s Diesel Loco Shed, offers his services to schools, government offices and posh residential localities.

It all started in 2013 when Kismat freed his langur into the wild following government norms. The Minister of Environment and Forest banned keeping langurs as pets since the animal faced extinction and was a protected species under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Kismat parted ways with his langur with a heavy heart and lost his livelihood. Later, occasionally and casually he started mimicking his langur. It started becoming his passion when he observed its impact on monkeys. He mastered the skill and started mimicking langurs to keep the menacing monkeys away.

Initially, he was hired in residential areas to produce langurs' sound which monkeys are afraid of.

"As soon as they (monkey) hear langurs' sound, they run away," says Kismat.

Gradually, he became famous as ‘monkey handler’ and was approached by the railway authorities of Charbagh in the city. Charbagh, the main junction of Northern Railway then witnessed the daily footfall of over one lakh passengers, was in the grip of menacing monkeys. They strike at will, snatching food items, goods, biting people and even slapping them.

So Kismat was hired by railway authorities in 2015. His job was to visit all six platforms and scare the monkeys away by mimicking langurs. "If this exercise continues for couple of months in a particular locality, monkeys leave that place forever,” claims Kismat.

From Charbagh Railway station alone, Kismat earns ₹20,100 per month and from Northern Railway’s Diesel Loco Shed, he draws a salary of ₹17,000.

He also offers services to many other government offices, factories and residents of posh localities.

“Kismat’s voice does the wonder in driving the monkeys away. Currently, he seems to be the most potential solution to monkey menace at railway stations,” says a Moosi Raza Kazmi, senior Northern Railway official. The railway authorities feel that it was not feasible to hire a langur as it would have amounted to cruelty to animals.

“Kismat is a better option,” they say. Ram Saran, a poori vendor at Charbagh railway station says, "monkeys are a pain not only for passengers but for us as well. They snatch anything from hand if one is not alert."

"I can't leave my stall even for a minute fearing monkeys for they flee with food items," says Santosh another vendor.

Kismat is content as he has not done away with the legacy of his family. Not only his siblings but close kin are working as monkey handlers.