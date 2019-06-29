Home Nation

Patna Junction to have 24×7 chemist shops soon

The Patna junction is one of the A1 category railway stations of ECR under the Danapur division with highest footfalls of passengers.

PATNA: Here is good news for frequent rail users. The Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) has decided to open two chemists shops on both the Main Hanuman Mandir and the Karbigahia sides of Patna Junction to ensure round the clock access to medicines to passengers.

The chemist shops will remain open 24×7 with all necessary medicines, which are prescribed or required during the common medical emergency.

Spokesperson of Danapur division, Sanjay K Prasad said that tenders regarding the opening of chemist shops have already been floated. "The railway will provide a place for these two medicines outlets at easy-to-reach location from platforms in case of emergency in the railway premises", he said.

Besides this, a plan is also afoot to install 144 ATMs across the jurisdiction of the division with 14 at Patna Junction.

The ATMs of almost all nationalised banks would be dispensing cash to passengers during the journey as per their requirement on both sides of Patna Junction.

"The railway has decided to provide space to the ATMs also in order to make all amenities of day to day use in railway areas", Prasad said.

